New Star Wars game show that sounds like American Ninja Warrior coming to Disney+

Hot off the success of Baby Yoda, Disney has ordered a new Star Wars show for its Disney+ streaming service, but this one seemingly shares more in common with American Ninja Warrior than The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is described by Disney as a test of “strength, knowledge, and bravery” as contestants face off in a series of different obstacles “in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight.” Hosted by Ahmed Best, best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, the show will pit players against different challenges in three different locations: a forest planet, a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple.

“A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+,” said Dan Silver, vice president of unscripted originals at Disney+, in a press release.

Disney+ currently has a number of unscripted original series, including The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Kristen Bell’s Encore. Jedi Temple Challenge will mark the first kid-focused game show on the platform. Adding the show to Disney+’s catalog comes at a time when competitors like Netflix are trying to find more game shows for its streaming services.

There still aren’t many details about how the show will operate — for example, Disney hasn’t said how many contestants will participate — but the show will premiere in 2020.