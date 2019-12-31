Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch

For people who want to check in on their gaming achievements in Steam or stay up to date with the latest sales, this Apple Watch app has you covered.

Smoke gives Apple Watch users access to their Steam account, but that doesn’t mean people have the ability to play games from their wrist. The app exists to let you stay up to date on gaming news and to see what friends are playing while you might be away from your PC. There’s an ability to save news articles that come up in the Apple Watch and read them in Smoke’s companion app for iOS, according to 9to5Mac.

The full list of features Smoke brings to Apple Watch users includes:

View the games you own as well as your achievement statuses and total play time

View the store information for the games you and your friends own (Price, review and player numbers, genre etc.)

See if your friends are online and the games they have recently played

Find news articles for the games you own.

Tap a news article to save it to your phone!

Customize the iOS app by choosing the theme color and changing the app icon

Share saved news articles with friends

The app is available now on the App Store. Just note: it’s not made by Valve, but by independent developer Damien Sheridan. So it may not have full access to your profile in the way a Valve-made piece of software would.