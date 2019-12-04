The Verge under $25 gift guide 2019

When you are gift-giving on a budget, it can sometimes feel difficult to find the right gift for the right price. But a great gift doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. Even if you are working within a limited price range, there are lots of potentially great gift ideas for all types of people.

And so, with the help of The Verge staff’s accumulated knowledge, we’ve come up with a list of gift suggestions that won’t break the bank. From the $7 Mairico kitchen shears to a $25 PDP Faceoff Nintendo Switch controller, we’ve got 10 great gift ideas whether you need something for a friend, loved one, co-worker, or secret Santa or white elephant recipient.

Baum-Kuchen Idea notebook

Sometimes you just need an analog place to put your ideas. These notebooks are ideally suited for the task with 72 pages of gridded paper. They’re perfect for sketches, diagrams, or written text — whatever helps you get your ideas out. Price: ~$11

Buy on:

Baum-Kuchen

CB2 Black Dip Large Mug

This two-tone mug looks great and won’t break the bank. Why start your morning by drinking coffee out of a clear mug you got from a random event when you can begin your day with a little more style. Price: ~$7

Buy on:

CB2

Mairico heavy-duty kitchen shears

Kitchen scissors are an often-overlooked but incredibly useful tool to have in your home. Whether you need to cut meat, trim flowers, open packages, crack nuts, or even open a bottle, these scissors are great for all of your kitchen needs. Price: ~$7

Buy on:

Amazon

1Password subscription

If your loved ones are ignoring your (very sensible) advice to set up and use a password manager, then get them this. They might just feel guilty enough to actually use it. Price: $10 to $100

Buy on:

1Password

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controller

PDP’s wired Switch controller plugs into your dock and enables some things that aren’t possible with Nintendo’s own Pro controller. You can plug in headphones for private listening and voice chat in supported games. Price: ~$25

Buy on:

Amazon

Walmart

Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount

This simple but well-designed air vent mount grips your phone safely, opens at the touch of a button, and provides space for a power cord and audio cord (provided your phone still uses one). Price: ~$13

Buy on:

Amazon

Magnetic Personalities

Need some inspiration? These finger puppet versions of famous writers, scientists, and politicians are magnetized so they can stick to your monitor. Or you can just pop one on your finger and pretend you’re conversing with Sigmund Freud, Jane Austen, Langston Hughes, or Schrodinger’s cat. Price: ~$7

Buy on:

Magnetic Personalities

Railroad Ink

Railroad Ink is a compact and simple game about trying to draw a better train network than your friends based on dice rolls of different intersections of tracks. Even though you are all using the same pieces, how the networks actually look at the end will be very different. Price: ~$20

Buy on:

Amazon

Shark Socks

They’re socks. They’re sharks. They’re shark socks! And they look like a cozy knit shark is about to eat your feet. What else do you need? Price: ~$10

Buy on:

Amazon

The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie

This is Leckie’s first fantasy novel. Much like her Imperial Radch science fiction series, it tells the story from the perspective of someone who doesn’t think or process things the way a human does. In this story about how gods and humans coexist in this fantasy world, it helps to draw a starker contrast on how different they are. Price: ~$10

Buy on:

Amazon

Walmart

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy. Prices displayed are based on the MSRP at time of posting.