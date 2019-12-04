Jay Z returns to Spotify

Today is the birthday of Shawn Corey Carter. To celebrate his 50h, the artist better known as Jay Z has returned his entire music catalog to Spotify where he’s sure to cash in on this gift to subscribers. Jay Z owns the rival music streaming service Tidal.

Z’s solo work disappeared from both Apple and Spotify in April 2017, but was quickly restored to Apple Music — not so with Spotify. At the time, Spotify only said the removal was done “at the request of the artist.” Today the world’s most popular streaming service said, “Happy birthday, Hov Welcome back to Spotify.”

Without any official statement from Jay Z, we’re left wondering why now? What changed? How’s Bey?

Until then, why not jump back in and stream some of the master’s top tracks.