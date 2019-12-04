James Bond returns to action in the first trailer for No Time to Die

James Bond may have disappeared at the end of Sam Mendes’ Spectre in 2015, but Daniel Craig’s British secret agent is back to take on a new enemy (played by Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek) in No Time to Die.

The first trailer for No Time to Die focuses on the changes that have happened both at MI6 and around the world since Bond’s decision to leave active service. It’s only when his pal Felix Leiter reaches out to ask Bond for a favor in locating a missing scientist that 007 returns to the world he once ruled. Partnered with a new 00 agent and reunited with old colleagues, it’s up to Bond to take on a new enemy the world has never seen.

That’s where Malek comes in. Although he’s absent for most of the trailer, the brief glimpse we get of his character — Safin — is enough to prove that Malek was born to play a Bond villain. He’s not the only bad guy, though; the trailer also shows Christoph Waltz’ Blofeld making his return to the James Bond franchise following his role in Spectre.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) and partially written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the second-ever female co-writer on a Bond film. The movie will be released on April 8th, 2020.