Apple acknowledges random shutdown issue with some 2019 13-inch MacBook Pros

As noted by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged an issue with some entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro machines in which the laptop “keeps shutting down.” This concerns the model with a Touch Bar and two Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C ports that Apple released in the summer. Other models shouldn’t be affected.

According to Apple, some customers have found that this MacBook Pro “randomly turns off when it still has a charge.” MacRumors also points to its own long thread of impacted owners trying to pinpoint the problem.

Apple’s support document lays out a process that the company thinks might be a solution. It suggests getting your MacBook Pro’s battery to somewhere under 90 percent. From there, you’re supposed to connect it to a power adapter, immediately close all applications, and shut the lid (triggering sleep mode).

Then, Apple recommends letting the 13-inch MacBook Pro charge uninterrupted for at least eight hours. If you’ve encountered this shutdown problem, the potential fix is obviously something you’ll want to attempt overnight. After the long charge, Apple says customers should update to the latest version of macOS if they haven’t already. So software might be playing a role here, too.

If you still notice random shutdowns that shouldn’t be happening once all of that is done, Apple recommends contacting its support team or scheduling an appointment at your local Apple store for a deeper inspection.

We generally liked the new entry-level MacBook Pro for its snappy performance and great screen. But you’ve still got to contend with keyboard reliability concerns, and this issue of it turning off for no obvious reason is a bit concerning. If you buy one, just make sure to keep an eye on it and see if it exhibits this behavior.

And let’s really hope that Apple has turned a corner with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.