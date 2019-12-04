Peloton drops its digital membership price and launches Fire TV and Apple Watch apps

In an effort to appeal to more users, Peloton today reduced the price of its digital-only subscription and released two new apps, one for the Apple Watch and another for the Fire TV. The Apple Watch app allows users to track their heart rate during workouts and monitor their running pace and distance. It also uses Peloton’s UI of tracking heart rate “zones,” which instructors often use to guide users on how heavily they should be exerting themselves to maximize caloric or fat burn. The app is a helpful addition for those who don’t want to shell out money for another heart rate monitor to pair with their Peloton machines or those who use Peloton’s digital app to exercise.

Fire TV users can also download a new Peloton app to access workout classes on their TVs. Previously, users would have to cast classes from their mobile apps or from Peloton equipment to a device that supports Miracast.

The ability to stream classes on TV is likely to help users who currently subscribe to Peloton’s digital membership, which now costs $12.99 a month compared to $39 a month to use with a Peloton bike or treadmill. (Previously, Peloton charged $19.49 a month for its digital-only subscription.) With the Fire TV app, users can use their own gym equipment with the classes or opt to see it on a larger screen. It’s also helpful for those who want to take Peloton’s off-equipment classes, like yoga, meditation, or strength training, without having to watch it from the screens on their bike or treadmill.

Both apps are available today on the App Store and the Fire TV. (But be aware that the Fire TV app won’t be compatible with older devices, including the first- and second-generation Fire TV and first-generation Fire TV Stick.)