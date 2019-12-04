The Nintendo Switch had its best US sales week ever thanks to Black Friday

Black Friday was a bright spot for Nintendo this year. Today, the company announced that the Thanksgiving holiday week was its biggest sales week ever for the Nintendo Switch in the US. According to Nintendo, between November 24th and 30th, the company sold 830,000 units combined of both the original Switch and the recently launched Switch Lite. Sales were bolstered not only by the new hardware and games like Pokémon Sword and Shield (which have sold 3 million copies in the Americas since launch), but also Black Friday deals, which included a Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

All together, the Switch has sold 17.5 million units in the US alone. Back in October, Nintendo revealed that the device had sold more than 41 million units globally, putting it within striking distance of the iconic SNES, which sold 49 million consoles over its life span. With the early success of the Switch Lite — a smaller, cheaper version of the device — and the upcoming holiday sales period, it seems likely that the Switch could top the SNES by the end of the year.

Last month, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser told The Verge that sales of the Switch Lite have not been cannibalizing the original Switch. “It’s not only raised the sell-through for the overall family, but importantly it did so without any negative impact on our flagship system,” he explained. “Said another way, Nintendo Switch Lite sales have been additive to the overall Switch business.”

Earlier today, Nintendo also announced a partnership with Tencent, that will see the Switch launch in China on December 10th.