Nintendo brings more SNES and NES games to Switch, including Star Fox 2

Nintendo is adding the first new retro games to its Nintendo Switch Online service since the program expanded to include Super Nintendo titles. The most notable new addition is Star Fox 2, the long-lost Star Fox sequel that Nintendo dug out of its archives for the SNES Classic Edition mini console.

Other SNES games added to Nintendo Switch Online include Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star, and Capcom RPG Breath of Fire II. Two more NES games are also joining the lineup: Sunsoft’s run-and-gun shooter Journey to Silius, and SNK’s action-adventure Crystalis. All will be available on December 12th.

The new additions bring Nintendo Switch Online to a total of 24 SNES games and 50 NES games. The first SNES titles were added in September, though Nintendo previously added games to the service every month.