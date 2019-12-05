Google’s Pixel 4-exclusive recording app is now available for the Pixel 2, 3, and 3A

The lack of a native audio recording app built into Google’s lean Android software has always brought a chuckle from people who use iOS. Google finally introduced the Google Recorder app with the Pixel 4, and it has now brought that app to a few older Pixel phones (via Android Police). If you own a Pixel 2, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3A, you can navigate to the Google Play Store and download the official Recorder app right now.

Frankly, there are a lot of recording apps to choose from in the Google Play Store, and if you’re just looking to record audio, many of them will suit. What sets Google’s Recorder app apart is its ability to automatically transcribe voices (English only, for now), even without an internet connection. Google also claims that the app is able to label your recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio.

While several major manufacturers of Android phones, such as Samsung and LG, have long had built-in recorders, owners of Pixel and some other Android phones have had to rely on one of the countless options in the Google Play Store. As you can see in the above photo, Google’s app blends into the crowd, but if you have a compatible device, it’s currently the clear winner.