Microsoft 365 ‘Life’ is reportedly launching in spring 2020 with Office, password manager, and more

Microsoft has been leading up to launching a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 subscription for months. The Verge originally revealed that the company was planning a “for life” version of its Teams software earlier this year, and now ZDNet reports that the Microsoft 365 consumer subscription is currently named “M365 Life.”

These subscriptions will reportedly largely be a rebranding of what is currently known as Office 365 Personal and Home, but ZDNet claims a password manager will also be bundled. This will be particular useful for consumers, especially when Microsoft recently discovered that 44 million Microsoft Accounts have passwords that have been reused and leaked in various databases of 3 billion passwords.

Microsoft has also been working on a “for life” version of Microsoft Teams, which includes features like sending locations, shared family calendars, and document sharing. This will likely be bundled as part of the Microsoft 365 Life subscription.

It’s not clear whether this will mean any significant changes to the price of the existing Office 365 Personal and Home subscriptions. Microsoft will reportedly launch this consumer version in spring 2020, which ties in nicely to the company’s Build conference or even a potential separate Surface / Windows event to dive deeper into Windows 10X and Surface Neo. Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are also scheduled to arrive in the spring after a mysterious delay.