Caring about climate change is trendy on Tinder

Generation Z has taken over Tinder, and they care more about causes like climate change than they do about posting adventurous vacation shots, according to a “Year in Swipe” report Tinder released today.

Unlike their millennial counterparts, Tinder’s report says that their younger users — the majority of people on Tinder are now under age 25 — are more likely to mention a cause or mission they’re passionate about on their profile. When it comes to what they’re the most passionate about, climate change and the environment topped the list along with social justice and gun control.

“Millennials connect over adventure, while Gen Z bonds over changing the world,” Tinder said in its release. Millennials were three times as likely to talk about travel than causes on their profiles. Generation Z helped propel Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist who refuses to fly because of the greenhouse gas emissions it would generate, one of Tinder’s 2019 trending political figures.

“Gen Z bonds over changing the world.”

Yes, Tinder also decided to rank its trending political figures (for the US). Alongside Thunberg was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who introduced a resolution on a Green New Deal earlier this year that become a sort of litmus test for progressive presidential candidates. The Green New Deal, which brings together a package of policies aimed at tackling both climate change and social justice, was also a trending topic on Tinder in 2019 along with Billie Eilish, the Fyre Festival, Game of Thrones, and “Old Town Road.”

Perplexed? You’re not alone. One of the most popular emoji on Tinder this year was the facepalm, which saw a 41 percent increase in usage. “Apparently, if there’s one thing younger generations bond over today, it’s a shared sense of Facepalming at what’s happening in the world,” Tinder wrote.

There are plenty of facepalm-worthy facts floating around, but one that might resonate with the climate change activists and romance-seekers on Tinder was also announced this week: greenhouse gas emissions are projected to hit a record high this year.