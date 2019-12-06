The Vergecast is back after a Thanksgiving break and our Pirate Radio series with a new tech news roundup for the week. This week’s theme: billionaires doing weird billionaire things.

Dieter Bohn, Casey Newton, Andrew Hawkins, and Paul Miller begin the show discussing Tesla’s event when it unveiled its new electric pickup truck “the Cybertruck,” as well as Ford revealing its first electric Mustang. Who among the crew is on board for this weird billionaire thing?

In the second half of the show, deputy editor Liz Lopatto joins us from Los Angeles where she is covering Elon Musk’s defamation trial regarding Musk’s bad tweets. Liz explains how this lawsuit came to be and what has happened at the trial so far.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — from Paul’s weekly segment “In the apocalypse, we don’t need space bars” to Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin kind of leaving Alphabet — so listen through to get it all.

Stories discussed in this episode:

2:00- Tesla Cybertruck first ride: inside Elon Musk’s electric pickup truck

23:55 - Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is an electric SUV with up to 300 miles of range

30:30 - No, e-bikes aren’t cheating

37:03 - Elon Musk tries to explain Twitter in ‘pedo guy’ defamation case

1:00:55 - Paul’s weekly segment “In the apocalypse, we don’t need space bars”

1:03:23 - Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin relinquish control of Alphabet to CEO Sundar Pichai

1:19:05 - Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 flagship is here — without integrated 5G