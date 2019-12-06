Twitch’s Dr Disrespect is developing a TV series based on his streaming persona

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is making history as the first high-profile Twitch streamer to strike a deal to create a narrative scripted television series.

There aren’t any solid details about the show right now, but Beahm told The Hollywood Reporter that there have been “some early discussions around animation.” Whether that’s a full animated series or a live-action show with animations thrown in is unknown at this time. Beahm is working on the show with Skybound Entertainment, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s well-known production company.

Here’s what we do know: the show will center on “how the doctor became the doctor,” according to the Reporter. That includes the backstory of his Dr Disrespect character, but it’s uncertain if Beahm will address the controversy he’s found himself in. Beahm took months off from Twitch, where he streams full time, following his admittance of having an affair. Beahm’s time off was supposed to help him focus on his family. The streamer has also been criticized for comments he’s made on streams in the past, and he was recently suspended for a few weeks this past summer after filming inside a public bathroom.

“The one thing I try to focus on is making sure everything stays consistent,” Beahm said. “You don’t want to lose the authenticity of the character.”

A deal between Skybound Entertainment and Beahm doesn’t mean the show has a network home just yet. A show has to be made and then shopped around before we, the viewers, get to see it. Considering that Beahm does stream on Twitch, and Twitch is owned by Amazon, there is a possibility that Jeff Bezos’ company could pick up the show for its Prime Video streaming service.