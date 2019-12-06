Nokia’s first branded smart TV just made its debut

When the brand “Nokia” is mentioned, most of us immediately think “phone.” This is pretty much what it is known for. However, it looks like the company is branching out — or, at least, it’s licensing its name to third-party retailers to branch out for it. As reported by Gadgets 360, Indian company Flipkart has been granted the use of the Nokia brand for its smart TVs — “a global first for the brand in the TV category,” according to Flipkart itself, which is a major e-commerce retailer in the country.

Vipul Mehrotra, Flipkart’s VP of Nokia brand partnerships, adds, “Flipkart’s understanding of the needs and behaviors of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded smart TVs accessible and affordable.” If the TV is all that he says, then this could be a push for the Nokia brand, which hasn’t been as prominent in the public eye as it once was.

The 55-inch Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will include two 24-watt speakers as part of a sound system from JBL by Harman (another partnership arrangement). While Flipkart says the TV has an Android-based operating system, it doesn’t specify Android TV. The TV also includes a 16:9 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

This first Nokia-branded TV will sell for 41,999 Indian rupees (the equivalent of about $589 US). According to Gadgets 360, it will become available on December 10th.