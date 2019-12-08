First Wonder Woman 1984 trailer reunites Gal Gadot’s superhero with Chris Pine

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is returning to the big screen to save the world — but this time, she’s not fighting alongside the Allies in World War I.

The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 transports the superheroine to a decade defined by big hair, iconic musicians, and Ghostbusters. It’s also a decade defined by the Cold War, and that’s when Wonder Woman’s story takes place. Gadot told an audience gathered at Comic-Con in Brazil that Wonder Woman is “quite lonely, she’s lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do,” when Wonder Woman 1984 picks up.

Warner Bros. hasn’t released too many details about the sequel, but the studio did offer this one-line summary of what fans should expect: “Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah.”

Cheetah is known within DC Comics as one of Wonder Woman’s archenemies, originally appearing in Wonder Woman #6 back in 1943. This is the first time Cheetah is appearing in a live-action movie with Wonder Woman. She’ll be played by former Saturday Night Live cast member Kristen Wiig.

Wonder Woman 1984 marks the ninth entry in the DC Extended Universe, following Shazam earlier this year and Aquaman in 2018. The movie stars Gadot alongside Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine. This is Wonder Woman’s fourth appearance in the DCEU following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the first Wonder Woman film in 2017 and Justice League a few months later. It will be released on June 5th, 2020.