Microsoft to kill off Wunderlist in favor of To Do in May 2020

Microsoft is planning to kill off its Wunderlist app on May 6th, 2020. The software giant originally acquired Wunderlist more than four years ago, and it has spent the past two years building out its To Do app as a replacement. “We’ve been working tirelessly to ensure our new app, Microsoft To Do, feels like a new home for your lists,” explains Microsoft’s Wunderlist team in a blog post. “We’ve stopped releasing new features and big updates to Wunderlist, so as the app ages it’s become more difficult to maintain. As technology continues to advance, we can’t guarantee that Wunderlist will continue to work as it should, or as we’d like it to.”

Microsoft is now closing off its Wunderlist services in May 2020, and it’s recommending current users switch over to its To Do app. You’ll be able to import lists from Wunderlist straight into To Do, but you will require a Microsoft Account to use the app. Microsoft has greatly improved To Do since its introduction two years ago, and the company launched a Mac version earlier this year before totally overhauling To Do to make it more familiar to Wunderlist users.

Wunderlist founder Christian Reber had offered earlier this year to buy back the popular task management app from Microsoft to avoid it being shut down. While Microsoft’s Wunderlist acquisition was complicated, it’s clear the company isn’t willing to sell the app and it sees To Do as the replacement. After May 6th, tasks in Wunderlist will no longer sync, but you’ll still be able to important tasks into To Do “for a period of time.”