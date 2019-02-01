Watch the first trailer for Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw

Hobbs and Shaw is the first spinoff from the Fast and Furious cinematic universe and although Vin Diesel is missing, there is still plenty of ridiculous, muscly action.

The first trailer reintroduces two popular Fast and Furious characters — Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) — as they team up to take on a new villain played by Idris Elba. Statham has described Hobbs and Shaw as a funnier, wilder version of the Fast and Furious franchise, telling Entertainment Weekly in December that people should expect some pretty goofy scenes.

This is one of the first Fast and Furious movies without Vin Diesel. There were multiple reports of on-set conflict between Diesel and Johnson in 2018, and the two haven’t kept their opinions about each other quiet. Johnson referring to the Hobbs and Shaw trailer as a tease for the biggest Fast and Furious movie ever could be seen as a dig at Diesel, who has not kept his distaste for Hobbs and Shaw secret.

Johnson first teased the trailer on Twitter, surprising many fans who were expecting the trailer to drop at the Super Bowl, which airs on February 3rd. A short TV spot for Hobbs and Shaw is still expected to run during the big game.

Hobbs and Shaw will be released on July 26, 2019.