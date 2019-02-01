Apple delays FaceTime bug fix until next week

Apple has delayed a software update that will restore the use of group FaceTime after the feature was disabled this week because of a bug that allowed callers to eavesdrop on call recipients, reports MacRumors. The bug fix was initially supposed to arrive this week, according to a statement the company gave on Monday.

The bug was apparently reported to Apple days before it was actually addressed, and in a statement, Apple now says it is “committed to improving” how it deals with bug reports in the future. The company is also thanking by name the family of the teenager who first found and reported the bug, only to be unable to get the company’s attention. Apple also apologized to customers and says it is “committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers.”