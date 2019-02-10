New Aladdin trailer from the 2019 Grammys introduces Will Smith’s Genie

A trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin aired during the 2019 Grammys finally gave everyone what they wanted — Will Smith’s Genie.

The first teaser for the film, which debuted in October 2018, left the Genie out. New images of Smith in costume as the popular and beloved character have since been released. Entertainment Weekly spoke to Smith about the role, which was originally performed by the late Robin Williams, in December 2018. Smith also spoke about the differences between his version of the character and Williams’.

There’s a little bit less mimicking — there’s a James Brown piece that we do but a little bit less mimicking. The thing that will be the major addition from me playing the Genie is the hip-hop base. I think that’ll be fun for people. I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world. There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history!

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith in the role of Aladdin’s flamboyant friend, Genie.

Aladdin will be released on May 24th, 2019.