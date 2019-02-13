The 9 biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo held its first Direct of the year this afternoon, and while it was primarily focused on Fire Emblem, it was also full of lots of other news. Super Mario Maker is making its long-awaited debut on the Switch, a new co-op Boxboy is coming soon, and Dragon Quest XI is finally coming to Nintendo’s tablet. We’re even getting a surprise new Zelda game. If you missed the live stream, here are all of the biggest announcements.

It’s finally happening: Super Mario Maker is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game, dubbed Super Mario Maker 2, will include some new features (though they remain mysterious), and it’s also launching very soon. It’ll be on the Switch in June.

Boxboy goes co-op

The beloved — and adorable — Boxboy series for the 3DS is making its way to the Switch. The game will include more than 200 stages but, most importantly, will introduce co-op play. It’s launching on April 26th.

Dragon Quest XI was a high mark for the long-running series when it debuted last year on the PS4 and PC, and now it’s finally coming to the Switch. Like the rest of the series, it’s a huge, sprawling role-playing game dripping with charm, and those turn-based battles should be a great fit for Nintendo’s tablet. This edition will also include the option to switch to classic 16-bit visuals. It’ll be available in the fall.

Tokyo RPG Factory returns with Oninaki

Square Enix’s retro-focused studio Tokyo RPG Factory is back with its third release, following I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear. Called Oninaki, it will ask players to “travel beyond the veil of death and rescue lost souls from a terrible fate.” It’ll be out this summer.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 3.0

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a huge update this spring... but that’s all we know. Nintendo teased version 3.0 of the character fighter, but is keeping the actual details under wraps for now.

We got our first long look at the next Fire Emblem in a five-minute-long trailer that shows just how anime the upcoming strategy game is. There’s even a dash of Harry Potter. Three Houses has also been delayed slightly: it was originally slated for a spring launch, but will now debut on July 26th.

Tetris is coming to the Switch — and it’s a battle royale. The new competitive game is called Tetris 99 and it pits 99 players against each other, with one player coming out victorious. No word on whether or not there will be emotes. In even more surprising news, the game is out today, but it’ll be exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Beloved Zelda adventure Link’s Awakening is coming to the Switch, with a full-on 3D remake. It looks like a more charming take on the top-down style of A Link Between Worlds. Though it’s not clear when it’ll be out, it will be sometime this year.

Platinum has a new action game in the works

Renowned action studio Platinum — the team behind Bayonetta and Nier: Automata — has a new game called Astral Chain, and it looks wild. “As part of a police special forces unit in a multi-cultural futuristic city, players work together with a humanoid special weapon, Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration,” the developer explains. It’s coming to the Switch on August 30th.