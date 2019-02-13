Super Mario Maker 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo’s build-your-own-level game that originally debuted on the Nintendo Wii U in 2015, is officially coming to the Switch.

It will include brand-new features, according to a new Nintendo Direct, which aired this afternoon. There are elements of the game that appear in the trailer that fans of the first title will recognize right away. Those focused on designing the hardest levels for their friends and the streaming community should be happy. Die-hard Super Mario Maker fans have been waiting for a sequel for quite some time. Nintendo ported the game over to the 3DS in 2016, but even the first game hasn’t been available on the Switch.

Nintendo made the announcement during its Direct event, which is also set to focus on the upcoming Fire Emblem game for the Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this afternoon. The game will be available in June 2019. A trailer for the game can be seen above.