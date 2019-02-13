Tetris is now a battle royale game with Tetris 99

Tetris is going battle royale, with a new competitive version of the iconic puzzler called Tetris 99. The game was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, which also featured the announcement of Super Mario Maker 2 and provided more details about the upcoming Fire Emblem game for Switch, Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Players in Tetris 99 will compete online against each other until there is only one survivor left. Although there won’t be any running around and fort-building that players are used to in games like Fortnite, the competition still looks to be fierce.

The iconic puzzle game #Tetris arrives, but with an online experience like no other–99 players enter, but only one reigns supreme! #Tetris99 is available to download now, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline Members. pic.twitter.com/iLWG08pmIi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Battle royale as a trend has taken over gaming over the last year, with Fortnite, Battlefield 5, and Call of Duty getting into the battle royale arena. Most recently, Titanfall creator Respawn also got into the mix with its well-received battle royale shooter Apex Legends.

So something like Tetris 99 kind of seems inevitable at this point. The game is available to play on the Nintendo Switch starting today, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Hopefully the servers will hold.