The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is getting a 3D Switch remake

Nintendo ended its latest Direct presentation with a surprise: a new, 3D remake of the Game Boy classic The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

While details are slim, Nintendo did have a trailer to show off the remake, which will see the 8-bit Game Boy graphics redone in a bright, colorful, and absolutely adorable-looking 3D style that wouldn’t look out of place in a Pixar movie.

Link’s Awakening was originally released back in 1993 for the Game Boy, marking the first time that the franchise had made the jump to a portable console — a fitting match for the Switch, which has taken the place as Nintendo’s current handheld king.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake is set to release later in 2019.