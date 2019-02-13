Canon announces EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera at aggressive $1,299 price

Canon has officially announced the EOS RP, its second full-frame mirrorless camera that joins the EOS R launched last year. This time, Canon is getting extremely aggressive on price and going after mainstream consumers: the EOS RP costs only $1,299 for the camera body alone or $2,399 for a kit with the 24-105mm RF-mount lens. For a limited time, Canon is including both a mount adapter (for using EF lenses on the RP) and a grip at no extra cost with the body.

The EOS RP has a 26.2-megapixel sensor, giving you slightly less resolution than the 30.3-megapixel sensor of the R. If it made sense to compare the R’s sensor to the 5D Mark IV of Canon’s DSLR family, the closest comparison for the RP would be the 6D Mark II. Native ISO runs 100 through 40,000.

Now, let’s get the biggest con out of the way early: the EOS RP has a heavy crop for 4K video recording — just like the R. As I said in that camera’s review, I’m not a big videographer, but I’d suggest the severe crop is a little easier to overlook here for two reasons: the RP is priced significantly lower ($1,000 lower) than the EOS R, and it’s also noticeably smaller and lighter. Video on the RP tops out at 4K at 24 or 25p in 8-bit 4:2:2, whereas the R can do 10-bit external recording over HDMI (and also offers 30p).

So yes, the two cameras share that unfortunate 4K crop, but they also share a lot of good: like the R, the EOS RP has a 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder, Canon’s dual-pixel autofocus system (with eye detection), and a rear LCD that can flip out and face forward. Both the 0.39-inch viewfinder and 3-inch LCD are a bit smaller than on the R, but again, you’re dealing with a lighter and more compact camera in exchange. The RP weighs 485 grams with an SD card and battery inside versus the EOS R’s 660 grams. (And yes, there’s still just the single UHS-II SD slot.) Speaking of batteries, the RP uses a different battery than the R: it’s got an LP-E17 pack inside. Oh, and the controversial touchpad that Canon debuted on the back of the EOS R is nowhere to be found on the RP; it’s replaced by a traditional dial.

For stills, burst shooting with continuous autofocus is limited to 5fps, so this isn’t really a camera for the pro sports photographers out there. Subject tracking isn’t a strength of the R either, for that matter. Canon still says it’s working on a pro-level camera to join the EOS R and RP at some point in the future. But the EOS RP still strikes me as a strong value for folks who predominantly shoot everyday stills and want a full-frame camera. I’ve yet to get it in my hands, but I’m looking forward to doing so.

Canon plans to sell the EOS RP in the configurations below. Note that at launch, the company is taking $200 off the price of the native kit lens bundle:

EOS RP body (with extension grip and mount adapter): $1,299

EOS RP body (with extension grip and mount adapter) and RF 24-105mm f/4 lens: $2,199

EOS RP body (with extension grip and mount adapter) and 24-105mm f/3.5 - 5.6 IS EF-mount lens: $1,699

A new wave of RF lenses

Canon is also using the introduction of its mainstream EOS RP to unveil a handful of new RF-mount lenses that are all set to arrive by the end of 2019. Pricing will be announced at a later date. The company is already well ahead of Nikon at offering a thorough list of native glass for its still-very-new camera system.

Zooms:

RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM

RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM

RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM

RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM

Primes: