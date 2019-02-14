 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amazon’s Good Omens will begin streaming on May 31st

New, 2 comments

Benedict Cumberbatch is also joining the cast as Satan

By Andrew Liptak
Image: Amazon

At its press brief before the Television Critics Association today, Amazon announced that its adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s classic fantasy novel Good Omens will begin streaming on May 31st, 2019.

The limited six-episode series follows Aziraphale, an angel (Michael Sheen), and Crowley, a demon (David Tennant). They struck up an unlikely friendship over the millennia and must work together to stave off the upcoming apocalypse because they’ve grown fond of Earth.

The studio had some additional news as well: Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing the part of Satan, and it unveiled the delightful opening credits for the series.

In this Storystream

The end of the world: all the updates for Amazon’s Good Omens

View all 8 stories

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...