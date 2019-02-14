Amazon’s Good Omens will begin streaming on May 31st

At its press brief before the Television Critics Association today, Amazon announced that its adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s classic fantasy novel Good Omens will begin streaming on May 31st, 2019.

The limited six-episode series follows Aziraphale, an angel (Michael Sheen), and Crowley, a demon (David Tennant). They struck up an unlikely friendship over the millennia and must work together to stave off the upcoming apocalypse because they’ve grown fond of Earth.

The studio had some additional news as well: Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing the part of Satan, and it unveiled the delightful opening credits for the series.