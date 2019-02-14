Overwatch League: all of the news about Blizzard’s ambitious e-sports league

The Overwatch League is a huge bet that a video game can become the next big professional sport. Making its debut in January 2018, the e-sports competition features teams from around the world, backed by big-name owners from the NFL and other major sports leagues. It has managed to lure prominent sponsors like Toyota and Coca-Cola, and netted broadcast deals with Twitch and ESPN. Along the way, the league signed its first female player, others were suspended for toxic behavior, and the drama of season 1 culminated in the Grand Finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Keep up with all of the latest developments right here.