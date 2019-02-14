“Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories Not Suitable For The Mainstream…” reads the tagline for David Fincher and Tim Miller’s short-film anthology Love, Death & Robots. (It’s apparently also an orgy of unwarranted capitalization.) The first trailer for the Netflix project has arrived, and it’s a blur of rapid cuts between startling images, from a full-frame close-up staring up the bulbous ass of a running anthropomorphic fox-creature to a POV shot of someone’s leg getting sawn open. This trailer seems like it was designed for the frame-by-frame analysis obsessives who proliferate on YouTube: as it ramps up the pace, it ramps up the violence and intensity, until practically every second is a startling new shot in a new style.

Netflix’s press release explains that Love, Death & Robots is a collection of 18 short films, made by animators and filmmakers around the globe, as the result of an international call for contributions. “The full roster of stories will cover a variety of adult topics including racism, government, war, free will, and human nature,” the press release says. “The anthology collection spans the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres and each short has a unique animation style: from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI … The series draws inspiration from the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970’s that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling.” Visually and thematically, the anthology is also reminiscent of The Animatrix, the 2003 anthology of animated shorts tied into the Wachowskis’ film The Matrix.

Love, Death & Robots will premiere on Netflix on March 15th, 2019.