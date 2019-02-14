Netflix went on lockdown in Los Angeles after a fake active shooter threat

Netflix’s Los Angeles studio had quite a scare today, after reports of a possible active shooter caused the company to lock down the building — in this case, the Sunset Bronson Studios which the company shares with CBS and local news channel KTLA.

But an LAPD spokesperson tells The Verge that the gunman never actually existed: “The suspect was never on site.” LAPD explained that a local resident phoned in a threat around 3:53pm. Police first responded by locking down the building, and later took a suspect into custody in a different location. The lockdown has since been lifted.

A suspect is in custody in the incident that led to lockdown at @netflix, @KTLA at Sunset Bronson lot in Hollywood, per @LAPDHQ

Because Netflix is only one of the building’s occupants, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident had anything to do with Netflix — but Forbes’ Dawn Chmielewski reports that the suspect is a former Netflix employee.

A Netflix comms manager, Jenna Marotta, described the scene like this:

Netflix's LA campus is on lockdown for a possible shooter. Helicopters overhead, police everywhere here. Roads closed. Employees were evacuated from one building to another. Just overheard one co-worker calling his grandma to allay her fears. Another scary day in America.

David Hayter, perhaps best known as the voice of Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake but also a Hollywood screenwriter and director, also tweeted that he was among those trapped and barricaded in Netflix’s offices during the lockdown.

Currently locked down in our offices at #Netflix, due to an active shooter.



Hopefully, this won't impact some idiot's gun rights.#BoyIMissCanada

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident at our LA office. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees,” reads a statement Netflix provided to The Verge and other publications.

CBS Los Angeles wrote that the person was reportedly on top of the building, holding a gun, and was later arrested at his home without ever firing a shot. Now, we know how that’s possible.

