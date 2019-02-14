 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix went on lockdown in Los Angeles after a fake active shooter threat

It’s not clear whether the incident was Netflix-related

By Sean Hollister
Netflix’s Los Angeles studio had quite a scare today, after reports of a possible active shooter caused the company to lock down the building — in this case, the Sunset Bronson Studios which the company shares with CBS and local news channel KTLA.

But an LAPD spokesperson tells The Verge that the gunman never actually existed: “The suspect was never on site.” LAPD explained that a local resident phoned in a threat around 3:53pm. Police first responded by locking down the building, and later took a suspect into custody in a different location. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Because Netflix is only one of the building’s occupants, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident had anything to do with Netflix — but Forbes’ Dawn Chmielewski reports that the suspect is a former Netflix employee.

A Netflix comms manager, Jenna Marotta, described the scene like this:

David Hayter, perhaps best known as the voice of Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake but also a Hollywood screenwriter and director, also tweeted that he was among those trapped and barricaded in Netflix’s offices during the lockdown.

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident at our LA office. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees,” reads a statement Netflix provided to The Verge and other publications.

CBS Los Angeles wrote that the person was reportedly on top of the building, holding a gun, and was later arrested at his home without ever firing a shot. Now, we know how that’s possible.

Update, 8:31 PM ET: Added LAPD info that this alleged gunman never existed.

Update, 8:45 PM ET: Added Forbes’ report that the suspect is a former Netflix employee.

