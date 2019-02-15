Amazon sure had an eventful week. On the day we recorded this week’s Vergecast, Amazon backed out of building its next headquarters in NYC. The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Casey Newton, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller react to this along with the news that Amazon is buying router company Eero and CEO Jeff Bezos’ run-in with the National Enquirer.

But that’s only one half of the show!

Apple is reportedly planning an event on March 25th where it will possibly debut its Apple News subscription service and / or Apple TV service. What does it mean for the media industry? (There’s a great rant from Casey during this part.)

Also, in an effort to not be totally negative, the crew took some time in the middle of the show to say something nice about a tech company.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Paul’s weekly segment “Why didn’t you push that button?” — so if you listen to the entire show, you’ll get everything we can offer you for free.

If you want more Vergecast, we’ve got a whole lot more in the feed for you. This week, Nilay interviewed the one and only Bill Gates after releasing his annual letter. Check that out in the Vergecast feed. (You know, like, wherever podcasts are served. Figure it out.)