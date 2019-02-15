Samsung to open three US stores alongside next week’s Galaxy S10 event

Coinciding with its Unpacked event next week, Samsung is launching three new retail locations in the US, as noted by Engadget. The new Samsung Experience Stores will be located in Los Angeles, Long Island, and Houston, and will have a variety of Samsung products for sale, as well as offering access to repair services, and a number of other in-store experiences.

According to Samsung, the new stores are being launched in response to customer demand for hands-on experience with their products. That could be especially important given the company’s long-expected foldable phone that’s expected to make an appearance alongside the Galaxy S10 at next week’s event.

A pop-up tour will follow in March

Beyond of purchasing and repair services, the new stores will also contain activities including 4K gaming lounges, and Samsung’s ridiculous “4D VR” theaters. If you’re looking for a more traditional retail experience, then Samsung says the stores will cover smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and smart home devices.

While Samsung’s main US phone competitor Apple has had a fairly consistent attitude towards its retail locations over the years, the South Korean brand has had a much more diverse approach. As well as Samsung Experience counters located within Best Buy stores, the company has also launched pop-up stores to coincide with many of its major product launches. Its flagship 836 location in New York meanwhile, is focused on experiences, and doesn’t actually sell any Samsung products. These three new retail locations combine all of these services into a single store, much like Apple does.

The stores will open on February 20th with locations in The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles, Roosevelt Felt in Long Island, NY, and The Galleria in Houston. If you’re further afield, then Samsung is also planning a “pop-up tour” in March to promote its new products more broadly.