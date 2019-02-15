Ja Rule is planning a new Fyre Festival-like event

Rapper and Fyre Festival investor Ja Rule hasn’t seen either Netflix or Hulu’s Fyre Festival documentaries, which may help explain why he believes a second attempt at organizing a similar festival is a good idea.

TMZ asked Ja Rule about his thoughts on the various Fyre Festival documentaries, which detail the massive failure and ongoing legal issues facing the most disastrous festival in recent history, his former business partner and festival organizer, Billy McFarland, and how he’s doing in a post-Fyre Festival world. Ja Rule admitted it was a painful experience, but added, “In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity.” He’s been working on a new app, Iconn, which sounds similar to McFarland’s app. The goal is to launch a festival in the same vein as Fyre Festival — but functional.

“[Fyre] is the most iconic festival that never was,” he told TMZ. “I have plans to create the Iconic music festival, but you didn’t hear it from me.”

Ja Rule didn’t provide too many details about Iconn, the app, but said it’s an “amazing platform” designed for artists.

“It is kind of similar to what the [Fyre] app was, but you have to understand the app was separate from the festival,” Ja Rule told TMZ. “Different teams working on the app than the festival and the whole nine.”

In the midst of all his planning, Ja Rule confessed to TMZ he hasn’t watched either documentary, adding that he “lived it” and doesn’t “need to watch it.” Ja Rule was vocal about the response to the documentaries in January, when both were released, tweeting multiple times about people’s reactions.

“I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers,” he tweeted on January 20th.

He didn’t stop there, either.

So it’s impossible for me to TRUST someone with my vision and them completely fuck it up??? And it wasn’t my money so when I asked questions I was lied to... https://t.co/clsRhbCMQS — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Ja Rule told TMZ that although Fyre Festival has turned into a meme, the situation has never been funny to him.

“It’s heartbreaking to me,” Ja Rule said. “It’s something I really wanted to be special and amazing, and it just didn’t turn out that way.”

It’s unclear when Iconn Fest is set to happen — or even if it will — but it seems unlikely that influencers like Kendall Jenner will get involved again.