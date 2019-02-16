I’ll keep this week’s intro (relatively) short and simple: if you haven’t already seen Into the Spider-Verse, you should do it. The animation alone is worth the price of admission — there’s nothing else on screen that’s quite like it in terms of look and feel.

The film is also a perfect example of how you can tell the same basic story over and over again (it’s still Spider-Man, after all), but still make it feel fresh by infusing the details with characters that draw you in and make you care about them. And this film does that with the perfect balance of earnestness and humor.

Check out 10 trailers from this week below.

Aladdin

Oh my god, Will Smith as a genie. On one hand, it’s horrifying. On the other, maybe it’s the role he was born to play. Disney’s live-action Aladdin comes out May 24th.

Frozen 2

My only experience with Frozen is watching the short film that played before Coco, which I will just say was very long. But I really love the opening to this teaser for the second film, which has some gorgeous animation and places Elsa in a moody, lonely situation requiring careful and clever use of her powers. It certainly looks darker than you’d expect. The film comes out November 22nd.

Catch-22

Hulu has a six-episode adaptation of Catch-22 coming up that’s directed in part by George Clooney. Clooney also stars alongside Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, and the guy who played Marnie’s first boyfriend in Girls. The series debuts May 17th.

Killing Eve

The first season of Killing Eve was a huge success, and now the series is headed back for a very eerie looking season two. It starts up on BBC America on April 7th.

Ma

Octavia Spencer plays a seemingly sweet but apparently murderous woman in Ma, a movie that seems to be about a lonely woman who preys on teenagers. The premise sounds all at once too mundane and too unreal, but it seems like a solid horror setup. The movie comes out May 31st.

Tolkien

Fox put out a first trailer this week for Tolkien, its biopic about the “formative years” of J.R.R. Tolkien and how he came to write Lord of the Rings. This trailer teases a film that intersperses the real world with imagined shots of Middle Earth, which seem to blend in eerily well with the outbreak of World War I. The film comes out May 10th.

DC Super Hero Girls

There’s a new DC superhero series coming up that’s all about the publisher’s female heroes — in this case, with all of them still stuck in high school. The show comes to Cartoon Network on March 8th.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

HBO grabbed Alex Gibney’s latest documentary, which unpacks the complete mess that was Theranos. My colleague Tasha Robinson saw the film at Sundance last month and said one its great strengths was “making all this information clear, simple, and easily accessible,” which is great if you weren’t able to follow along with the multi-year saga. It comes out March 18th.

The Hustle

This year’s latest gender-swapped remake is The Hustle, which turns Dirty Rotten Scoundrels — a comedy about a classy con man and small-time hustler competing to scam a mark — into a film about two women working together to con bad (and rich) men. It’s kind of the perfect premise for a gender swap, and the advertising is really playing it up. The film comes out May 10th.

Love Death + Robots

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.