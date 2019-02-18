Microsoft Teams has been down for two hours

Microsoft’s Slack competitor, Microsoft Teams, has been down for hours today. Users are having issues connecting to the chat service, leaving many businesses falling back to email and the ancient form of face-to-face conversations to keep communication going. Microsoft acknowledged the outage two hours ago, but the company hasn’t been able to restore access for all Microsoft Teams users just yet.

Microsoft Teams has replaced Skype for Business as the main communications tool for Office 365 users, and the software giant has been continually tweaking it with updates since its original introduction back in 2017. This appears to be the first significant outage for Microsoft Teams, and it follows several connectivity problems for rival Slack during 2018. We reached out to Microsoft for comment on the Microsoft Teams outage, but a company spokesperson says it has nothing more to share. Microsoft’s 365 status notes that the company is bringing some users back online, and “working to resolve the remaining impact.”

We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. More details can be found in the admin center under TM173756. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 18, 2019

Update, February 18th 12:50PM ET: Article updated with more information on the outage.