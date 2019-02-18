Instagram is testing a donation sticker in Stories

Instagram is experimenting with a potential donation sticker for its Stories feature, as spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The feature seems similar to what Facebook offers with its fundraising and donation tools for charity or personal reasons. Based on Wong’s screenshot, it looks like users will be able to search through a list of nonprofits to link directly to the sticker.

Facebook has had fundraising tools since 2015, but it only recently dropped fees associated with those donations. It also offers other payment processing tools for Marketplace and Messenger. Over the past few years, Instagram has been experimenting with what payments would look like on the platform, but it has so far only released test features to allow select users to book spa appointments and restaurant reservations. Instagram is also reportedly working on a standalone shopping app, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for payment functionalities to also exist on Stories.

As usual, both Facebook and Instagram test features regularly, and not all of them make it to a full rollout. So if you’re interested in using Instagram Stories as a way to solicit donations, for now, you’ll have to stick with the classic “link in bio” to direct people to send you (or a charity) money.