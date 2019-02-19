People are complaining that Spotify’s new interface buries the repeat button

Spotify updated its interface last week, and people are upset. A new update has reorganized the mobile app’s button layout, pushing the “Repeat” and “Go to queue” buttons into a submenu and making sharing a priority instead.

Before, the repeat and play queue were easily accessible on a song’s now playing page, but now, if you want to get to those buttons, you’ve got to dive into the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner. What you will find front and center is a share option that appears both on the song’s now playing screen and also in the submenu.

Several Reddit threads are populated with irked users who view the changes as an annoyance, with complaints like: “Why on earth would they move the repeat button and hide it behind a menu? Move the heart button. Pretty much anything else. Play. Pause. Stop. Repeat. Shuffle. These are the key functions for a music player.”

Asking around The Verge, it seemed that few of us regularly used Spotify’s repeat button to begin with, so most weren’t miffed by the design changes. A couple reactions included “Only cops use the repeat button” and “I just keep pressing the back button when I need to listen to ‘thank u next’ a million times.” I did find one staunch supporter of the repeat button:

spotify update inexplicably hid the repeat button in an ellipsis menu. love automatic software downgrades — tc (@chillmage) February 18, 2019

When asked to defend his position, T.C. replied with, “Sometimes you want to listen to ‘Night Shift’ by Lucy Dacus 20 times in a row.”

The Verge reached out to Spotify about the changes and a company representative said, “We are always testing new products and features, nothing to share at the moment.”