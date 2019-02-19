Fortnite turns into SSX with the long-awaited driftboard

The snow may be subsiding, but Fortnite finally has its snowboard. After a delay late last year, developer Epic has finally introduced the “driftboard” to the game, the latest in a growing list of vehicles, which includes planes and quadcrashers. The board was originally expected back in December along with the debut of Fortnite season 7, but Epic explained that “we’ve decided to hold the release of this new vehicle to make some final quality of life changes and other polish improvements.”

For those who have been patiently waiting, you’ll only be able to experience the board for a limited time — based on the trailer above — but it looks like it’ll be a blast while it does last. Epic has even introduced a new limited time mode called “driftin’” where two teams of 32 ride around on boards trying to eliminate each other. Expect your Twitter and Instagram feeds to be full of people pulling off wild tricks and stylish kills. In addition to battle royale, the driftboard is also being added to Fortnite Creative and Save the World.

The update comes as part of path 7.40 for the battle royale game, which includes a number of other smaller changes, most notably a mode called “catch” that eliminates guns, forcing players to only use throwables like grenades and clingers. You can check out the full patch notes here. Meanwhile, Fortnite’s island is also cracking due to a series of earthquakes in the lead-up to season 8, so be careful out on the slopes.