Samsung is gearing up to hold a huge keynote where we’re expecting quite a lot of phones. The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E have all been leaked so much that it feels like we know all there is to know. But Samsung still manages to surprise us sometimes. These are the flagship smartphones, and we’ve seen hints of multiple cameras, in-screen fingerprint sensors, and more. The Galaxy S10E is maybe more intriguing; it’s a lower-cost version of the phone that hopefully won’t compromise in places where it counts.

But beyond those flagships, there’s the big one: the folding phone. Samsung has already teased it onstage, but we would very much like to know more details. Hopefully, it will have software that’s better than the folding phones we’ve seen in the past. And while we’re hoping, we also hope Samsung won’t be too coy about price and release date.

What else could there be? We’ll find out at 11AM PT / 2PM ET on February 20th. Live from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, let’s see if Samsung decides to get weird once again.

Live from Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked 2019

