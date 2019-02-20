How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup of phones have been announced, and you’ll be able to order them starting February 21st. We have first looks of all three devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the new S10E, which all will ship on Friday, March 8th. What’s the S10E, you ask? Like Apple did with its more affordable iPhone XR, Samsung is trying to tempt those who might be reluctant to upgrade to do so with a cheaper Galaxy S10 phone.

You can sign up right now through Samsung to reserve your spot that gives you 72 hours to place a preorder when they go live at 12:01AM ET / 9:01PM PT. Additionally, you can trade in your current phone for up to $550 in credit toward a new Galaxy S10 from Samsung. If you place an order on the S10 or S10 Plus at any retailer between February 21st and March 7th, you’ll be eligible to receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s new wireless headphones that can be wirelessly recharged with the S10 series of phones. Just a note: this offer is fulfilled through Samsung, not the carrier or retailer where you purchased the device.

We’ll continue to add carriers and retailers as preorder details become available.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

The most affordable Galaxy S10 device, the S10E, starts at $749.99. That’s a $30 markup over last year’s Galaxy S9, even though this is billed as the budget model. The S10E matches the S10 with its Snapdragon 855, but it gets away with a lower price by having a smaller display that’s FHD+ instead of QHD resolution, a lower RAM count, two rear-facing lenses, among a few other differences that may or may not be a big deal to you.

Carrier availability

Sprint will offer the S10E for $31.25 per month over 18 billing cycles as part of its Sprint Flex lease program. The carrier is offering a free S10E with purchase, paid back in monthly credits with purchase, though it requires an 18-month lease, and at least one new line and one upgraded line in your plan.

Unlocked

The 128GB model with 6GB of RAM is $749.99 at Samsung, Best Buy, Sam’s Club (comes with $100 gift card w/ carrier activation)

The 256GB model with 8GB of RAM is $799.99 at Samsung, Best Buy, Sam’s Club (comes with $100 gift card w/ carrier activation)

Samsung Galaxy S10

The S10 is where you’ll find most of this year’s new features put to work, like its triple rear-facing cameras, the embedded fingerprint sensor, high-resolution display, and a slightly more refined design. Each of the S10 phones share the same Snapdragon 855 processor, but this model has a bigger display than the S10E (and a bigger battery to power it) and 8GB of RAM.

Carrier availability

Sprint will offer the S10 for $37.50 per month over 18 billing cycles with a Sprint Flex lease (preorder to get Galaxy Buds for free.) The carrier is offering a free S10E with purchase, paid back in monthly credits with purchase, though it requires an 18-month lease, and at least one new line and one upgraded line in your plan.

Unlocked

The 128GB model with 8GB of RAM is $899.99 at Samsung, Best Buy, Sam’s Club (comes with $200 gift card with carrier activation)

The 512GB model with 8GB of RAM is $999.99 at Samsung, Best Buy, Sam’s Club (comes with $200 gift card with carrier activation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

If you’re after a big phone that has the most features in Samsung’s range of S10 phones, the S10 Plus is your best bet. In addition to having the same triple rear-camera setup as the S10, the S10 Plus has a second 8-megapixel selfie lens. The S10 Plus can be configured with up to 1TB of storage and 12GB RAM, which makes it the most capable phone Samsung has ever produced. Unlike the other S10 devices, the S10 Plus comes in three configurations. The bottom two configs feature a ceramic back instead of glass, which is no more resistant to cracks, but is more scratch-resistant and increases the phone’s weight to 198g versus 175g for the glass-backed models.

Carrier availability

Sprint will offer the Galaxy S10 Plus for $41.67 per month over 18 billing cycles with a Sprint Flex lease (preorder to get the Galaxy Buds for free). The carrier is offering a free S10E with purchase, paid back in monthly credits with purchase, though it requires an 18-month lease, and at least one new line and one upgraded line in your plan.

Unlocked

The 128GB model with 8GB of RAM is $999.99 at Samsung, Best Buy, Sam’s Club (comes with $200 gift card with carrier activation)

The 512GB model with 8GB of RAM is $1,099.99 at Samsung, Best Buy

The 1TB model with 12GB of RAM is $1,199.99 at Samsung, Best Buy