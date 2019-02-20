Samsung Galaxy S10 event: how to watch the Unpacked live stream online

Today’s introduction of Samsung’s new lineup of phones and other products will probably feature all the razzle-dazzle of a major product introduction, and then some. We’re expecting a lot of announcements: new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus phones with new screens and features, a new lower-end Galaxy S10E, Samsung’s first “foldable” device called the Fold, a new set of wireless earbuds, and more.

You can check out the latest news on our Samsung hub. But if you want to find out what’s happening as it’s happening, you can watch along with us. The Verge’s reporters will be live-blogging, tweeting, and Instagramming their takes on the events as they unroll. Here’s where to catch all the latest:

WHERE TO WATCH:

Starting time: New York: 2PM / San Francisco: 11AM / London: 7PM / Berlin: 8PM / Moscow: 10PM / New Delhi: 12:30AM (February 21st) / Beijing: 3AM (February 21st) / Tokyo: 4AM (February 21st) / Melbourne: 6AM (February 21st)

Live blog: Tune in to The Verge’s live blog (starting an hour before the event) for the latest on the Samsung event, expert commentary, and photos from the event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Live stream: Samsung is streaming the event live on its website for desktop viewing, or you can watch via the YouTube stream embedded at the top of this post.

Live tweeting: Follow @verge on Twitter for the highlights and new products introduced at the Samsung event.

Live Instagram updates: Keep an eye on @verge on Instagram for live updates from our team.