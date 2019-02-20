Gmail’s very bright, very white redesign is now available to all Android users

Gmail’s overly bright Material Design update is now available to all Android users through an update on the Google Play Store after being announced last month.

The update brings new design elements like the company’s Google Sans font (aka “Pixel” font), a new search bar that will live at the top of the display, and it got rid of the red menubar that used to be a cornerstone of the app. Google has also cleaned up the overall design a bit so that things look less crowded.

The key thing is that the app is very bright. For some reason, taking away that red bar on the top of the screen makes it so much more obvious that the rest of the display is basically a solid white block of text now. It’s enough to make you want to turn down the brightness on your phone in some cases.

Despite the new coat of paint, it’s still Gmail, and it should work as well as the Gmail app always does. The update is available for all Android users today, and it should be coming to iOS users soon, too. (Sunglasses not included.)