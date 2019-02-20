The next season of Marvel’s Wolverine podcast comes out in March

Last year, Marvel jumped into the dramatic podcast arena with a 10-episode series called Wolverine: The Long Night, which starred The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage as the show’s titular character. Marvel has announced that it will release the show’s second season on March 25th.

Like the first season, the 10-part series will debut on Stitcher Premium, and will be released on other podcasting platforms later in the year. This season will follow Wolverine as he visits New Orleans, only to discover that an ex, Maureen, is missing, along with a number of other mutants and humans. As he searches, he encounters biker gangs, thieves, and a mutant named Jason Wyngarde, also known as Mastermind.

The first season of the show was Marvel’s first foray into scripted podcasting, following the popularity of such shows as S-Town and Serial. The series introduces listeners to a pair of FBI agents as they travel to the remote town of Burns, Alaska, where several people have been killed. Once there, they find Logan / Wolverine, who’s trying to escape civilization as he recovers some of his lost memories, and they suspect he might be connected to the deaths. The series is widely available on all podcast platforms.