Samsung’s Galaxy Fold might only launch on two of the big US carriers

Samsung’s very fancy foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, will be available on two carriers when it launches in the US in a couple months: AT&T and T-Mobile. As for everyone else? Samsung hasn’t said, but for now, it sounds like the initial model of the Fold won’t launch on Verizon and Sprint.

It’s not clear if that means the Fold outright won’t work on those two carriers, but that may be the case. Verizon and Sprint rely on a different mobile technology for their 3G networks, and it’s possible the Fold just doesn’t include support. Sometimes, unsupported phones can still access LTE on Verizon and Sprint, but it isn’t guaranteed.

Perhaps Verizon gets the 5G version?

This is a particularly surprising detail given that Verizon is getting an exclusive (temporarily, at least) on the launch of the 5G version of the Galaxy S10. Given that the Fold is one of the most eye-catching smartphones in years, you’d think Verizon would want to be able to sell it.

Samsung says the Fold will launch on April 26th in the US, with a starting price of $1,980. A 5G version is also planned. There’s no word on when that version will launch or which carriers it will support — but given the special treatment Verizon is getting for the S10 5G, maybe Verizon subscribers won’t be left out entirely when it comes to the Fold.