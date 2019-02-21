HTC announces new Vive Focus with two updated motion controllers

HTC has announced the Vive Focus Plus, a new version of its Vive Focus standalone headset that includes a pair of its updated motion controllers, which were first announced as developer hardware back in October. Whereas the Vive Focus’s sole original controller supported three degrees of freedom, these new controllers support six, meaning they can be tracked as they move around, rather than just as they rotate on the spot.

The addition of these two controllers puts the Vive Focus Plus in direct competition with the Oculus Quest, a standalone headset that’s due to be released in spring this year and also includes a pair of controllers. Facebook has promised that its new headset is capable of “arena-scale” tracking, allowing you to walk around as much as 4,000 square feet of space and have the headset track your movement the entire way.

Outside of the new controllers, the headset portion of the Vive Focus Plus is very similar to the original Vive Focus. It still supports six degrees of freedom tracking, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, and it’s equipped with a 3K (read: 2880 x 1600) AMOLED display. The Vive Wave platform powers the Vive Focus Plus, and you can download new content and apps from the Viveport online store.

The Vive Focus Plus is aimed primarily at business customers, and will be available in 25 countries worldwide. HTC is yet to announce any pricing for its new headset, but it has said that it expects it to be available in the second quarter of this year.