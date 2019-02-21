Apple and Goldman Sachs are reportedly teaming up to offer a joint credit card

Apple and Goldman Sachs are gearing up to launch a joint credit card later this year, a report from The Wall Street Journal claims. The main selling point of the card is expected to be deeper integration with the Apple Wallet app, which will allow users to manage balances and set spending goals. According to the Journal’s sources, the card will begin internal testing in the coming weeks in advance of its public launch.

The partnership is being explored as both Apple and Goldman Sachs look to replace declining revenues in other areas of their business, according to the report. Apple is increasingly turning to services as hardware revenue softens, and the new credit card is expected to generate more revenue than its existing Apple Pay commission. In addition to these banking plans, Apple is also reportedly planning to launch video streaming and news services, the latter of which could be announced as early as next month.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs launched its own Marcus Bank in 2016 in response to a decline in securities trading. With this credit card, it would stand to benefit from Apple’s existing customers, who might not otherwise consider going to Goldman Sachs for personal banking services. This credit card would be the first to be offered by the bank. Apple previously partnered with Barclaycard to offer a credit card that gave rewards based on spending at Apple Stores.

Aside from a rate of 2 percent cash back, the main selling point of the credit card is expected to be deeper integration with the Apple Wallet app than regular cards. You can set spending goals and track rewards, and the app will reportedly be designed to encourage you to pay down your credit card debt and manage balances. If the Apple Watch’s rings are an attempt to help you improve your physical health, then this card could do the same for your financial health.

The plans, which were first rumored in May last year, won’t come without their costs for either Goldman Sachs or Apple. The WSJ notes that Apple risks angering its existing banking partners, who won’t see the same level of integration as the company is providing with the new credit card. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs reportedly expects to spend as much as $200 million on the project, which requires it to build out customer support centers and a new internal payment system.

The WSJ claims that the card could launch as early as this spring, and it may eventually expand to include personal loans, wealth management services, and other products. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.