Verizon will launch 5G in 30 cities this year

Verizon finally offered some details about its 5G launch this morning: it plans to deploy the next-gen wireless technology in 30 cities by the end of 2019. The carrier didn’t say which cities those would be, how thoroughly 5G would be deployed throughout those cities, or when exactly the launch would begin, but Verizon did say that each launch would include some deployment of super fast millimeter wave radios.

“It’s just gonna be a total different experience in speed and throughput than you have ever seen before,” Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s CEO, said during a meeting with investors this morning. Spokespeople for Verizon confirmed that the company is not yet identifying which cities the service will launch in.

Using standards-based 5G

Verizon also specified that this would be real, standards-based 5G, not the off-brand 5G that Verizon used for its wireless home internet service.

Otherwise, we’re still waiting on details from Verizon. The company promised to launch 5G early this year, but it’s yet to give any real specifics. Some details really ought to be coming soon, though: Verizon is the exclusive launch partner for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G. The phone is supposed to go on sale sometime “in the first half of 2019,” which gives Verizon just four months or so to get the first parts of its 5G network up and running.

“It’s not too far away,” Vestberg said about the phone’s launch. “I want it tomorrow, but it’s not going to be tomorrow.”

T-Mobile has also promised to launch 5G in 30 cities. AT&T’s 5G network is already live in 12 cities, though basically no one can use it. None of the carriers have launched a 5G phone yet, but that’s expected to happen in the next several months.