Privacy advocate held at gunpoint after license plate reader mistake, lawsuit alleges

Bay Area police pulled over a California privacy advocate and held him at gunpoint after a license plate reader error, a lawsuit alleges.

Brian Hofer, chair of Oakland’s Privacy Advisory Commission, said in a suit filed in December that he had rented a car and was traveling with his brother in November when he was pulled over by a Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office deputy, and more police cars joined. Hofer alleges that an officer had a gun drawn and told him and his brother to exit the rental car, and that a deputy injured his brother by throwing him to the ground.

They say they were held by officers for about 40 minutes

The suit alleges the officers then searched the car without consent, and after checking the brothers’ IDs, told them an automatic license plate reader had detected that the car they were in was stolen. Hofer, according to the suit, let an officer check the rental car app on his phone to prove he’d rented it. After allegedly spending about 40 minutes detained by the officers, the two brothers were released.

The complaint, filed against multiple officers, alleges that the incident was a violation of Hofer’s Fourth Amendment rights. Local Fox affiliate KTVU reported that the car was at one point stolen in San Jose, but that it was unclear why it would still be on a flagged list.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in an interview with KTVU, Hofer acknowledged the irony of law enforcement pulling over a privacy advocate after an error. “They picked the wrong guy,” he told the station.