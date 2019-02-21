Watch the first full trailer for Jordan Peele’s surreal Twilight Zone reboot

The reboot of the classic episodic TV show The Twilight Zone will hit CBS All Access on April 1st, and with just over a month to go, CBS has released a full trailer for the series.

Get Out director Jordan Peele will host and produce the show, as heard in a surreal TV spot that aired during this year’s Super Bowl. This new teaser shows off a bit more of what to expect from this new effort: a series of surreal, unsettling episodes with a cast that includes Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, and Peele himself.

The original Twilight Zone was created by Rod Serling in 1959, featuring a series of standalone, moralistic episodes that ranged from science fiction to suspense to horror. Peele’s reboot is just the latest in a string of revivals for the franchise — CBS produced a trio of seasons in 1985, and UPN aired its own version in 2002. Anthology shows have been popular over the last several years, with ongoing shows like Channel 4 / Netflix’s Black Mirror being joined by Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and Lore, HBO’s Room 104, and Hulu’s Dimension 404.