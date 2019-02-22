MWC 2019: foldable phones, 5G, and other news from Mobile World Congress

The stream of stories from Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile technology convention, can be overwhelming. In 2019, we can expect a deluge of 5G hints, announcements, teasers, promises, and stage-managed demos. The future connectivity tech is indeed exciting, but mobile companies are likely to overheat their marketing about its impact and effect in the here and now. A similar thing can be said of foldable devices, which are likely to grab even more headlines with their sci-fi aesthetic, though most are liable to remain behind glass for the near future. Beside those developments on the more distant horizon, MWC always plays host to a huge number of new phone launches and reveals, and you can keep track of all of the action right here.
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 16, 2019, 3:52am EST
Jan 16, 2019, 3:52am EST
-
February 22
MWC 2019: the stories and devices to expect at the world’s biggest mobile show
5G’s early steps will continue, and the Galaxy Fold could get some competition
-
February 19
Before the first 5G phone is out, Qualcomm is already moving on to its second-gen 5G modem
The Snapdragon X55 adds support for more 5G technologies
-
February 1
Energizer says it’s making phones with pop-up cameras, 18,000mAh batteries, and foldable displays
They look like giant batteries
-
February 1
Huawei’s 5G foldable phone is coming this month
Whether gimmicky or great, foldable devices will get their time in the spotlight this year
-
January 16
Oppo confirms 10x zoom camera for smartphones
From 15.9 to 159mm