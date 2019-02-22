MWC 2019: foldable phones, 5G, and other news from Mobile World Congress

The stream of stories from Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile technology convention, can be overwhelming. In 2019, we can expect a deluge of 5G hints, announcements, teasers, promises, and stage-managed demos. The future connectivity tech is indeed exciting, but mobile companies are likely to overheat their marketing about its impact and effect in the here and now. A similar thing can be said of foldable devices, which are likely to grab even more headlines with their sci-fi aesthetic, though most are liable to remain behind glass for the near future. Beside those developments on the more distant horizon, MWC always plays host to a huge number of new phone launches and reveals, and you can keep track of all of the action right here.