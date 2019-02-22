Microsoft workers’ letter demands company drop Army HoloLens contract

In a letter addressed to top executives, a group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company drop a controversial contract with the United States Army.

The workers object to the company taking a $479 million contract last year to supply tech for the military’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. Under the project, Microsoft, the maker of the HoloLens augmented reality headset, could eventually provide more than 100,000 headsets designed for combat and training in the military. The Army has described the project as a way to “increase lethality by enhancing the ability to detect, decide and engage before the enemy.”

“We are alarmed that Microsoft is working to provide weapons technology to the US Military, helping one country’s government ‘increase lethality’ using tools we built,” the workers write in the letter, addressed to CEO Satya Nadella and president Brad Smith. “We did not sign up to develop weapons, and we demand a say in how our work is used.”

The letter, which organizers say included dozens of employee signatures at publication time, argues Microsoft has “crossed the line into weapons development” with the contract. “Intent to harm is not an acceptable use of our technology,” it reads. The workers are demanding the company cancel the contract, stop developing any weapons technology, create a public policy committing to not build weapons technology, and appoint an external ethics review board to enforce the policy. While the letter notes the company has an AI ethics review process called Aether, the workers say it is “not robust enough to prevent weapons development, as the IVAS contract demonstrates.”

Microsoft has faced internal criticism in the past over its work with the US government. Last year, after it was revealed that the company was providing services to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, hundreds of employees quickly signed on to an open letter demanding the company end its relationship with the agency. Still, Microsoft executives have defended their government work, and the company did not accede to employees pushing to stop work with ICE.

“As employees and shareholders we do not want to become war profiteers,” the letter sent today concludes. “To that end, we believe that Microsoft must stop in its activities to empower the U.S. Army’s ability to cause harm and violence.”

The Army contract demand is the latest example of tech industry workers organizing against their companies’ plans. Last year, Google employees banded together to push back on plans to work on a Pentagon AI project called Project Maven. Under pressure, Google leadership eventually backed off from the plan. More recently, employees at several tech companies have pressed executives on issues like sexual harassment policies and the development of facial recognition.

